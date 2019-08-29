|
|
|
BUTTERWORTH On 16th August 2019 peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
CEDRIC
aged 79 years.
Dearly loved brother of Jean (deceased), Joyce, Roy and David. A much loved uncle, great uncle and great great uncle.
Funeral service will be held at
B. J. Watson Funeral Directors Chapel, Todd Lane North, PR5 5UR on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 at 1:30pm followed by interment at Preston Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North,
Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR.
Tel: 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 29, 2019