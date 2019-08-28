|
|
|
WILLIAMS Cecilia Passed away suddenly at home
on Thursday 22nd August,
aged 90 years.
The Beloved wife of
Bob (deceased), loving mum
to Joan and John, mother-in-law
to John and Collette and
a much loved grandmother
and great grandmother.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium
on Thursday 5th September
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in Cecilia's memory can be made to
The North West Air Ambulance,
c/o the funeral director.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9XL
Tel: 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 28, 2019