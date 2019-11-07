|
|
|
POWER Cecilia Mary
(Nee GORMLEY) Peacefully on 26th October 2019
at Royal Preston Hospital
with Steve by her side.
Aged 75 years.
Loving and much loved wife of Stephen. Treasured sister of Bill, Jimmy, Gerald (deceased), Michael, Peter and Maureen.
Dear sister in law of Sandra, Shirley and Roy. Cherished Auntie of Marcus, Heather, Martin (deceased), Christopher,
Jenny, Michelle, Rachael,
Nathaniel and Joanna.
In memory of my beautiful loving wife, missed and loved,
will always be remembered.
Cecilia's Requiem Mass is to be held at St Wilfrid's Church on Thursday 14th November at 12:15pm followed by burial at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, are welcome to Cancer Research U.K. c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 7, 2019