Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:15
St Wilfrid's Church
Preston
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
13:30 - 16:00
St Theresa's Parish Centre
34, Queensway
Penwortham
Catherine Roe Notice
Roe (nee NEVIN)
Catherine Margaret Beloved wife of the
late Francis Roe,
died peacefully in her sleep
10th August, 2019.

The funeral service will take place at St Wilfrid's Church, Preston on
Wednesday, 21st August
at 12.15pm.

Open invitation to attend
the service, the burial and
the gathering afterwards.
Flowers appreciated.

The burial will be at
Penwortham Cemetery, Hill Road.

Everyone is welcome from
13h.30 until 16h.00 to join the family in wishing farewell to Peggy at St Theresa's Parish Centre,
34, Queensway, Penwortham,
PR1 0DS where a cold
buffet will be served.

Posted by Catherine's daughter, Amanda.

For anyone wishing to pay their respects to my Mum, she is now in the Room of Repose at
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 17, 2019
