ROE The family of
MRS CATHERINE MARGARET ROE,
fondly known as PEGGY,
from Manor Lane in Penwortham, are devastated to announce
that she passed away
peacefully in her sleep on
Saturday 10th August 2019,
aged 98.
A saintly person who touched many, Peggy will be greatly missed.
A wonderful Mother, Sister, Daughter, Aunt, Wife, Grandma, Great Grandma and friend.
Loved by her daughter, Amanda, grandchildren Alex, Louis,
Dominic, Theo and Rianna
and great grandchildren Brad,
Mia, Aloha, Malu, Isla, Althea,
Ottilie and Elsie.
Further details to follow.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019