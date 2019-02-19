Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
14:00
St. Anthony's Church
Cadley Causeway
Fulwood
Catherine Holmes Notice
HOLMES In the most holy name of Jesus, pray for the repose of the soul of
CATHERINE MARY
Who died on 14th February 2019,
Aged 48 years.
The dearly loved daughter of
Joe (deceased) and Bridie,
sister of Angela, Linda (deceased), Gerard and Joseph, much loved friend to Michael and auntie
to Christopher, Shaun, Jayne, Gerard, Roisin, Joseph and
Jessica and Finnley and Noah.
'Our Lady of Perpetual help,
pray for her'
Requiem Mass at
St. Anthony's Church,
Cadley Causeway, Fulwood,
on Wednesday 20th February
at 2.00 p.m. followed by cremation at Preston Crematorium.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2019
