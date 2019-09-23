Home

SIMPSON Carole The family of the late Carole
would like to express their sincere
thanks to relatives and friends
for their kind messages of sympathy and support,
cards of condolence and
generous donations to
'St Catherine's Hospice' &
'Marie Curie' and for attending
the funeral service.
Special thanks to all
the District Nurses for the
loving care they gave to Carole.
Thanks to Pat Belshaw for
the lovely service at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Also, to Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors for their
professional caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2019
