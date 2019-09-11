Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Carole Simpson Notice
SIMPSON On 8th September 2019
Peacefully at home
Carole
Aged 77 years.
The beloved wife of Roy,
dearly loved mum of Susan, Michelle & Jonathan,
much loved by Len & Nicky
and a dear grandma,
who will be missed by all her
family and friends.
'Forever in our hearts.'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice,
or 'Marie Curie'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 11, 2019
