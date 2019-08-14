|
|
|
KERR (née Jackson)
Carole Peacefully in hospital on
11th August 2019,
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Raymond, dearly loved mum of Christina and Raymond and loving nanna to Oliver, Eve and Beth.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th August at 10.45am.
Family flowers only;
donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel:744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2019