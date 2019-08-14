Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Kerr

Notice Condolences

Carole Kerr Notice
KERR (née Jackson)
Carole Peacefully in hospital on
11th August 2019,
aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of Raymond, dearly loved mum of Christina and Raymond and loving nanna to Oliver, Eve and Beth.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th August at 10.45am.
Family flowers only;
donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel:744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.