Martins The Funeral Directors
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
14:30
Preston Crematorium
Carol Smith Notice
SMITH Peacefully on 25th February 2019
Carol Edith
aged 70 years.
Much loved wife of
David (deceased),
mum to Paul (deceased),
Tracy, Karen and David, devoted grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service and cremation at Preston Crematorium, on Monday 18th March at 2.30 p.m.
No black by request.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
