|
|
|
SMITH Carol Ann Peacefully on 1st March 2019
at St Catherine's Hospice
aged 72 years.
The dearly beloved wife
of Derrick, much loved mum to Andrew and step-mum to Stephen and dearly loved nanny to William, Andrew and Suzannah.
The Funeral Service will take place at St Andrew's Parish Church, Leyland, on Wednesday 13th March at 1pm followed by committal in the Church Yard. Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of
St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More