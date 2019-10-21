|
SHORROCK Passed away on 10th October 2019
Bryan
Aged 78 years.
Loving husband of Maureen,
dearly loved dad of Lee and
Laura and dear father-in-law
of Dave and Tracy. Devoted
grandad of Victoria, Francesca
and Antonia, dear brother and
brother-in-law of Albert,
May, Irene and Mabel.
You're in our hearts
and thoughts always,
Bryan we will miss you so much,
Love you always.
Funeral Service to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 25th October 2019
at 2.30pm. Family flowers only
please but donations,
if so desired, may go to either
'St. Catherine's Hospice' or
'Derian House Children's Hospice'
c/o funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 21, 2019