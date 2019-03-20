|
MARITAN Bruno Secondo Died peacefully in R.P.H
on Thursday 14th March,
aged 81 years.
Beloved husband
of the late Margaret,
loving father of Francesca and Gabriella, much loved by Mary and a dearly loved father in law,
nonno and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St. Mary Magdalene's, Ribbleton on Friday 29th March at 11.45am, prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Heartbeat'.
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/francesca-maritan1
William Houghton
Funeral Director,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel: 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
