Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:45
St. Mary Magdalene's
Ribbleton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruno Maritan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruno Maritan

Notice Condolences

Bruno Maritan Notice
MARITAN Bruno Secondo Died peacefully in R.P.H
on Thursday 14th March,
aged 81 years.

Beloved husband
of the late Margaret,
loving father of Francesca and Gabriella, much loved by Mary and a dearly loved father in law,
nonno and friend to many.

The funeral service will take place at St. Mary Magdalene's, Ribbleton on Friday 29th March at 11.45am, prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Heartbeat'.
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/francesca-maritan1

William Houghton
Funeral Director,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel: 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices