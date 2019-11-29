Home

McNULTY
Bridget Passed away peacefully on
21st November 2019 at
Dovehaven Lodge Care Home
Aged 89 years.
Cherished wife of Eneas (Deceased), devoted mother to Mary, Kathleen, John, Margaret, Michael and Louise (Deceased), and loving mother-in-law to their spouses and partners. Proud and much loved grandma to 13 grandchildren and great grandma to 8 great grandchildren.
The Funeral Service is to be held
at St Clare's R.C. Church,
Fulwood, Preston on Monday
9th December at 10:15a.m. followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium at 11.30a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to the .
All enquiries to
McKenna Funeralcare,
54-56 Meadow Street, Preston.
Tel:- 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 29, 2019
