Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Brian Tyrer Notice
TYRER On 13th March 2019,
Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital

Brian James
"Brian"
Aged 80 years

The much loved husband
to Olive (deceased),
loving dad to Brian, Gary, Graham & Sharon (deceased), father in law to Dot, Sheena & Jane,
grandad and great grandad
and sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium
on Thursday 21 st March 2019
at 10.45 a.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice',
c/o the family.

Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019
