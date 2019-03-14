|
|
|
TYRER On 13th March 2019,
Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
Brian James
"Brian"
Aged 80 years
The much loved husband
to Olive (deceased),
loving dad to Brian, Gary, Graham & Sharon (deceased), father in law to Dot, Sheena & Jane,
grandad and great grandad
and sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium
on Thursday 21 st March 2019
at 10.45 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD, Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More