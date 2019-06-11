|
|
|
Threlfall Brian Raymond Aged 84 years.
Peacefully, with his family by his side on the 4th June 2019 at Chorley Hospital.
Beloved husband of Dorothy (Doll), cherished dad of Julie and Francis, dear brother of Cynthia,
loving grandad of Craig and Jonathan and great grandad
of Amelia and Jayden.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 17th June 2019
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if so desired to Chorley Dialysis Unit c/o
the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland
PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 11, 2019
Read More