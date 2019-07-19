Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium
Committal
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Taylor

Notice Condolences

Brian Taylor Notice
TAYLOR On 9th July 2019 in Victoria Hospital, Blackpool
BRIAN
Aged 76 years,
(Former Norweb Jointer).
Will be forever missed by his wife Elaine and all his family members.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd July at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Weymouth Lifeboats' and 'Brixham Lifeboats' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.