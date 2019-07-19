|
|
|
TAYLOR On 9th July 2019 in Victoria Hospital, Blackpool
BRIAN
Aged 76 years,
(Former Norweb Jointer).
Will be forever missed by his wife Elaine and all his family members.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd July at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Weymouth Lifeboats' and 'Brixham Lifeboats' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019