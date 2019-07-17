|
|
|
Stanbridge Brian Joseph On Monday 1st July 2019.
Loving husband of Anne,
father of Janet,
Linda (dec.) and Kevin.
Father-in-law of Andy and Wendy and grandfather of Andrew, Dominic, Conner and Millie.
Brother-in-law to
Bryan and Christine, John and Denise, and Patricia.
Uncle of families, Winsford and Manchester.
Anne and family would like to thank doctors and nurses on Ward 25 for all their brilliant care during the three weeks Brian was there.
Thanking Mr Ken Howles for the service of celebration and McKennas for all the help given as Brian's wishes were carried out.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 17, 2019