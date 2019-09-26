|
|
|
LOFTHOUSE Brian Peacefully on Friday 20th September 2019, at Chorley & South Ribble District Hospital,
of Hoghton, Brian, aged 82 years.
The dearly loved husband of Norma and the late Marian.
A much loved father of Ian and the late Gillian, Step Father to David and Peter, a loving and devoted Grandad to Adele, Leanne, and Isabella, Great Grandad of Leo, Oscar, Rose and Autumn, cherished by Kate and a dear brother of Bill. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving family
and many friends.
A service and cremation will be held at Pleasington Crematorium, Blackburn on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 1:30pm. Reposing in the Chapel of Rest, Higher Walton. Family flowers only or, if so desired, donations may be made in memory of Brian to Heartbeat Northwest Cardiac Care,
c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned) 11 Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton,
Preston PR5 4DJ
Tel. 01772 428580 (24hrs). [email protected]
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019