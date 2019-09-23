|
|
|
LATHAM Brian Died peacefully in R.P.H on Wednesday 18th September,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Bernice and a loving father to Adrian and Karen.
The funeral service and
interment will take place at
Our Lady & St. Michael's RC Church, Alston Lane on
Thursday 26th September
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the 'Alzheimer's Society'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 23, 2019