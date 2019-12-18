Home

Freeman Brian Peacefully on 12th December 2019 with loving family by his side,
aged 84 years.

Beloved husband of Joan,
much loved dad to Alison and David and a devoted grandad to Scott.

Loved and remembered always.

Funeral Service will take place at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 27th December 2019
at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 18, 2019
