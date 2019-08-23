Home

Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Garstang)
5 & 6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1LN
01995 605548
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Brian Ellam Notice
ELLAM Brian Aged 75 years.
Passed away peacefully at the Cornmill Nursing Home, Garstang on 14th August 2019.
Cherished husband of Anne, loving Dad of Fiona & Mark, special Grandad of Olivia and
a good friend of many.
"In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still.
In our hearts you hold a place,
No one else will ever fill."
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 30th August at 11.30am.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The via the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 5-6 Pringle Court, Thomas's Weind, Garstang
PR3 1LN Tel: 01995 605548
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019
