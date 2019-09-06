|
|
|
Dickinson Brian Passed away peacefully in his
sleep, after a short illness in the
Cornmill Nursing Home
on 31st August 2019,
aged 84 years.
Much loved husband of Frances, loving dad of Lewis, Andrew and Anne. Dear father in law of Carol, Kerry and Steve. Devoted grandpa and great grandpa. Brian will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary and St Michaels Church, Garstang on Wednesday
11th September at 11am prior to burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory to
Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Co-op Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019