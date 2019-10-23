|
Cowdall Brian Anthony Of your charity please pray
for the repose of the soul of
Brian
Aged 71 years
Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice
on 19th October 2019,
after an illness
borne with courage.
He was beloved son
of the late John and Audrey
and a loving and much loved husband of Marie.
Also a cherished dad of Alexandra, Tom, Marie and George,
respected father in law and a proud and devoted grandad
and great grandpa.
"Our Lady of Lourdes
Intercede for Him"
"MIZPAH"
His Requiem Mass is to take place at St Mary's R.C. Church, Leyland on Thursday 31st October 2019 at 12:15 pm followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium
at 1:30pm.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in Brian's memory are welcome and will benefit
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
the family.
All inquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland. PR25 1TU Telephone 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2019