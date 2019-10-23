Cowdall Brian Anthony Of your charity please pray

for the repose of the soul of

Brian

Aged 71 years

Peacefully in

St Catherine's Hospice

on 19th October 2019,

after an illness

borne with courage.

He was beloved son

of the late John and Audrey

and a loving and much loved husband of Marie.

Also a cherished dad of Alexandra, Tom, Marie and George,

respected father in law and a proud and devoted grandad

and great grandpa.

"Our Lady of Lourdes

Intercede for Him"

"MIZPAH"

His Requiem Mass is to take place at St Mary's R.C. Church, Leyland on Thursday 31st October 2019 at 12:15 pm followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium

at 1:30pm.

The family are to provide flowers; donations in Brian's memory are welcome and will benefit

St Catherine's Hospice c/o

the family.

All inquiries to

Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,

Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,

17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland. PR25 1TU Telephone 01772 422450