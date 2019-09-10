|
Billington Brian Jenkinson Born on 4th March 1946
and passed away peacefully
at home on 2nd September,
aged 73 years.
Loving father, brother, grandad, uncle, great uncle, best friend, colleague and partner to the
late Jean Keatley (Sheena).
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome and will benefit St Catherine's, Macmillan Cancer Care and the RSPCA.
Brian's funeral service is to take place at Preston crematorium on Friday 13th September at 11.30am.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
45-47 Pall Mall,
Chorley PR7 3LT
Tel. 01257 260075
