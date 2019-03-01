|
|
|
RAIN BRENDA Geoff, Ann and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence and support during this sad time. Grateful thanks for the generous donations received which will benefit The Critical Care Unit RPH, to all who attended the funeral service and to Colette Saunders for her kind and thoughtful ministrations. Special thanks to the Plough, Grimsargh for their warm hospitality and finally a heartfelt thanks to Anne and her team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their caring and professional arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More