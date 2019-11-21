Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Brenda Cornall

Brenda Cornall Notice
CORNALL Brenda Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on
Friday 15th November,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ronnie, loving mother of Jackie and Brian, dear mother-in-law of Alan
and Angela and a much loved grandma and great grandma.
'Rest In Peace.'
The funeral service and interment will take place at the
Parish Church of St. Leonard
the Less, Samlesbury on Wednesday 27th November
at 11am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to either 'Brain Research U.K' or
'Belmont Residents Fund.'
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 21, 2019
