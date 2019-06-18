|
|
|
BREWER (née Eastham)
Brenda Marian On 11th June, aged 98 years.
Dearly loved mother of Brenda, Marian and Barry, mother in law of Julia, sister of Trevor, George and Colin (all deceased), sister in law of Edith and also a dearly loved grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.
A celebration of Brenda's life
will take place at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 21st June at 1:45pm.
Mourning clothes
are not required.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
'North West Air Ambulance.'
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
