Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
13:30
St. Cuthbert's Parish Church
Fulwood
Blodwen Ratcliffe Notice
Ratcliffe (nee Roberts,
formerly Bramwell) On Thursday 3rd October 2019, in hospital, following a short illness,

BLODWEN MAIR
MAIR
Aged 93 years.

Much loved and deeply missed
by her daughter and
son (Nerys and Bill),
brother (Pennant), son and daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral to be held at
St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Fulwood, on Friday 25th October at 1.30 p.m., followed by committal
at Preston Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Medicins Sans Frontieres' or
'St. Cuthbert's Church' c/o

Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019
