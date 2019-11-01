Home

Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Bill Littlejohn Notice
LITTLEJOHN Passed away at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 25th October.

BILL
Aged 79 Years

Partner of Robert Dean (Deceased).
Loving brother
and much loved uncle.
Now at peace.

Funeral service to be held at
Preston Crematorium,
on Friday 8th November
at 10.45am,
followed by committal.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
are welcome to
St Catherine's Hospice.

All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road, Preston PR2 2LQ, Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 1, 2019
