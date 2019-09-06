|
|
|
TOPPING Betty Peacefully in hospital on
2nd September 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Roy, loving mother to Suzanne and Niall, respected mother-in-law and dearly loved grandma and great grandma.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
British Dalmation Welfare
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Services,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019