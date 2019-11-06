|
|
|
SEED (Née Holden)
Betty Betty's family wish to thank all relatives, neighbours and friends for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, flowers and for sharing memories of Betty. Also for generous donations made to the
British Heart Foundation and
Therapy Dogs Nationwide.
Our thanks also go to nurses and caring staff at Longridge hospital and Manor House Chatburn. Heartfelt thanks to Revd Fiona
for a moving service at
St. Bartholomew's Church.
Finally, thank you to Nick,
Sean & Gill at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2019