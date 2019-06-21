|
Lincoln (nee Hibbard)
Betty Jean Peacefully on
Wednesday, 29th May 2019,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of Jack (deceased) and dear mother of Lewis and Andrew.
Dear mother-in-law of Barbara and Heather and a dearly loved grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 28th June, 2019
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 01772 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
