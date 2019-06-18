Home

POWERED BY

Services
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Downey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Downey

Notice Condolences

Betty Downey Notice
Downey Passed away on 12th June 2019

Betty
Aged 92 years

Much loved mum of
John, Tom, Bill, David and Jo.
Also a loving grandma
and great-grandma

Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 24th June 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to Cancer Research U.K
c/o the funeral director

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.