|
|
|
Downey Passed away on 12th June 2019
Betty
Aged 92 years
Much loved mum of
John, Tom, Bill, David and Jo.
Also a loving grandma
and great-grandma
Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 24th June 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to Cancer Research U.K
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
