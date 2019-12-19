Home

Mark FH Rae Funeral Directors
11 Wood Street
Lytham St. Annes, Lancashire FY8 1QS
01253 789000
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Betty Baker Notice
BAKER Betty Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 10th December,
aged 92 years.
She was a devoted wife to the late Jim Baker and a loving mother, mother in law, grandma, sister and aunty to Anne, Martin,
Jamie and Joan.
Betty will be sorely missed
by all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Monday 23rd December
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations may be made
in memory of Betty to the
British Heart Foundation
or the Riverside Care Home.
All enquiries to the funeral director
Mark F H Rae
11 Wood Street, St Annes on Sea
FY8 1QS, tel. 01253 789000
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 19, 2019
