|
|
|
Whelan Bessie Margaret Passed away peacefully
on Thursday 4th July 2019,
aged 86 years.
A loving wife to the late Joe,
a much loved mum to Paul and Carol, treasured mother in law to Julie and Allan, a cherished Nanna to Claire, Zoe, Stephen, Jordan and Adam and great grandmother to George, Florence, Faye, Elsie, Martha, Arthur and Connie.
Bessie will be missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday 16th July at 10.30 am, followed by burial in the
Church yard.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The National CJD Research
and Surveillance Unit.
C/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston, PR3 0YA. Tel: 01995 672328
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 10, 2019