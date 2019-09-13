Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Beryl Smith Notice
SMITH Peacefully, on 31st August 2019
BERYL
Aged 85 years.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A Funeral Service will take place
at The Parish Church of
St. Michael and All Angels with
St. Mark, Egerton Road,
Ashton-on-Ribble, on
Tuesday 17th September at
11.45 a.m. followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
or if preferred, donations may
be sent for either 'Christian Aid'
or 'Amnesty International' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 13, 2019
