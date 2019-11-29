|
|
|
Peregrine In loving memory of
Beryl Peregrine, who died surrounded by her family on November 25th 2019
in her 91st year.
Much loved Brom to Louise, Anthony, Evelyne, Ian, Anna, Nathalie, Danny, Michael, Ben, Benny, Orla and Jean.
Funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday 12th December 2019,
at 2 p.m.
No flowers, thank you.
Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice,
Lostock Hall, Preston c/o
Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, LA7 7BQ
Tel: 015395 63108
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 29, 2019