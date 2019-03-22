|
|
|
SIMPSON Passed away peacefully at home
on 14th March 2019
BERNARD
MR BOXING
Aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Madge Simpson.
Devoted dad of Mark and Gail, cherished father-in-law of
Jane and Mitch.
Dear partner of Margaret,
much loved brother of Doreen and loving grandad of Laura, Niall,
Kirsten and Ruben.
Bernard's Funeral Service is to be
held at St Anthony's R.C. Church Preston on
Friday 29 th March at 11:00am, followed by committal at
Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Bernard to
The British Heart Foundation
All enquiries to
McKenna Funeral Directors,
54-56 Meadow Street, Preston
Tel:- 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
