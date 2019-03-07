Resources More Obituaries for Bernard Richardson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bernard Richardson

Notice Richardson Bernard The family of the late Bernard Richardson KCSG, KHS, would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the love and support shown to them over the last few weeks. Special thanks to the Catenians of Preston 14 Circle, Father Denis Blackledge and Father Peter Randall and all at

St. Wilfrid's RC Church for making his Requiem Mass a true celebration of his life. Thank you all for the cards, Mass offerings and donations to the Alzheimer's Society and Carmelite Convent received in his memory. Thank you to the carers who helped to look after Bernard at home and to the amazing staff of Ward 16 at

RPH for the love and care given to Bernard in his final weeks.

Thank you to Carol Bibby and Redscar Funerals for their courteous and sympathetic care and to the staff of Barton Grange for ensuring Bernard

Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019