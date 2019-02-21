|
|
|
RICHARDSON (KCSG-KHS) Of your charity please
pray for the Soul of
Bernard
aged 87 years.
Who died peacefully on
Thursday 14th February 2019
in the Royal Preston Hospital.
Much loved husband of the late Mary (deceased), and much loved dad of Nicola and Tim, dear
father-in-law of David and Claire, loving and devoted granddad of Daniel, Gemma and Rob, Robert, Imogen, Mia and Elisha.
Also great-granddad of Pheobe, Harris, Kelsey, and Alyssa.
Reunited on Valentines Day,
with his beloved Mary.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Wilfrid's Church Preston at 12.15 on Wednesday 27th February followed by Interment at
St Mary Newhouse Bartle
(please note private family burial).
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society or the Carmelite Monastery St Vincent's Rd Fulwood Preston c/o Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to
Carrol M. Bibby Redscar Funerals 110 Longridge Rd Ribbleton Preston Tel 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More