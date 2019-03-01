|
|
|
LEA Peacefully, on
25th February 2019
BERNARD JOHN
(Formerly of Lime Chase,
Fulwood)
Dearly beloved husband of
Mary (deceased), much loved
dad of Anthony (deceased), Kate and Helen, loving father-in-law of Ian and John, devoted grandpa to Mary, Jack, Matthew and Xavier.
Funeral Mass at The Church
of Our Lady and St. Edward, Marlborough Drive, Fulwood,
on Tuesday 5th March at
10.45 a.m. followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Bloodwise' (formerly
Leukaemia Research) c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
