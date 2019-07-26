Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
17:30
Our Lady and St. Edwards Church
Requiem Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:30
Our Lady and St. Edwards Church
Bernard Jones Notice
JONES Please pray for the soul of

Bernard Jones
aged 107 years,

Who passed away peacefully on 15th July 2019 at RPH after a brief illness, fortified by the rites of
Holy Mother Church.

A loving husband,
dearly loved father, grandfather,
and great-grandfather.

Sadly missed.

Evening Reception into Our Lady and St. Edwards Church on Thursday August 1st at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12.30pm followed by interment at St Mary's Newhouse, Station Lane, Barton. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation

c/o and all enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston. PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 26, 2019
