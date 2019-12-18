Home

Bernadette Wilson Notice
WILSON (née Cunningham) Peacefully, on 15th December,
at home with her
daughters at her side.
Bernadette
Aged 74 years.
The devoted wife of Maurice, wonderful mum of Louise and Catherine, dear mother-in-law of Sean and Andrew, adored nanna to Joseph, Caitlin, Abigail and Tabatha, and much loved sister
and sister-in-law.
"God saw you getting weary
And did what He thought best.
He put His arms around you,
And whispered 'Come to rest.'"
Requiem Mass at
St Oswald's RC Church, Longton on Monday the 23rd of December at 10.30am, prior to interment
in the cemetery.
Bright colours to be worn to match Bernadette's personality.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 18, 2019
