Eccles Benjamin Margaret and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards of condolence
and generous donations
at this sad time.

Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at St Marys Health Centre in Penwortham for their kindness and care shown to Ben.

Thank you to John Russell for the lovely service and to Neal Buckley and staff for caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 9, 2019
