Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
13:00
St Oswald's RC Church
Longton
Ben Eccles Notice
ECCLES Of your charity pray for
the repose of the soul of
Ben
aged 86 years
who died peacefully at home on 24th July 2019.
Beloved husband of Margaret, dearly loved dad of Ellen, Ian and Susan, father-in-law to
Victoria and Tony, loving grandad of Thomas, Emma, Megan and Sophie, a dear brother and uncle .
Our Lady of Lourdes
intercede for him
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service and interment at St Oswald's RC Church, Longton on Thursday 1st August at 1.00pm.
Black clothing optional.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton, Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2019
