BECK - FRANCES Died peacefully at home
on 26th June 2019.

Beloved Wife of Eric,
much loved and loving Mother
of Andrew and Jacqueline, respected Mother-in-law of Julie and David, much loved Grandma
of Neil, Steph, Darren, Cathy and Sophie, loving Great-Grandma of Chloe, Jordon, Noah and Lucy.

Funeral service and interment at St. Andrew's Church, Longton on Monday 8th July at 2 pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North West Air Ambulance c/o the family.
Inquiries to
G.C Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 2, 2019
