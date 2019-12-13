|
Robinson On December 9th 2019.
Suddenly at his home
in Much Hoole.
BARRY NORMAN
aged 57 years.
Loving son of Sheila
and the late Geoff.
Devoted brother of Mark and Gail, a much loved uncle and
dear friend to many.
"Together again."
Funeral service and committal at West Lancs Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o The Family.
Enquiries to G.C. Whalley and Daughters, Churchside
Funeral Home, Longton.
Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019