YATES The family of Barbara,

would like to thank all who attended the service of 'Thanksgiving for her Life' and those who sent messages of condolence. We also would like

to thank the Rev'd Susan Salt

and the Rev'd Steve Cooper

for officiating at the services,

and to Eileen for reading

the poem so well.

The Staff at Longridge Lodge

for the care they provided for her over the last two years, and the Staff at The Bushells who cared

for her in the previous years.

The Plough at Grimsargh for

the excellent buffet and

for Martin and all at

Martin's The Funeral Directors

for exemplary service. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019