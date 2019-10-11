|
|
|
YATES The family of Barbara,
would like to thank all who attended the service of 'Thanksgiving for her Life' and those who sent messages of condolence. We also would like
to thank the Rev'd Susan Salt
and the Rev'd Steve Cooper
for officiating at the services,
and to Eileen for reading
the poem so well.
The Staff at Longridge Lodge
for the care they provided for her over the last two years, and the Staff at The Bushells who cared
for her in the previous years.
The Plough at Grimsargh for
the excellent buffet and
for Martin and all at
Martin's The Funeral Directors
for exemplary service.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019