|
|
|
YATES Peacefully on
12th September 2019,
in Longridge Lodge,
Barbara
Aged 99 years.
Mother of Elaine,
mother-in-law of Roger, grandmother and
great grandmother.
'At Rest.'
Funeral Service at The Parish Church of St. Mary The Virgin, Goosnargh, on Friday 4th October at 11.45 a.m. followed by Committal at Preston Crematorium.
No flowers by request please,
donations if wished may be sent for 'Goosnargh Church' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON, PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019